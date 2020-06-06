Tuesday Morning (TUES) stock will delist Monday morning.

Another interesting twist for the shareholders of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) . As we previously reported Tuesday Morning was about to file a voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 on Tuesday morning,May 26. On this news Tuesday Morning decided to avoid this trap, and filed petition on Wednesday morning, May 27.

Following this decision, Steve Becker, Tuesday Morning CEO, said that he expects that the Company will grow stronger and they expect the Company to emerge from Chapter 11 by early fall 2020.

New, sneaky, information saw the light after Friday trading ended. It seems that Tuesday Morning Corp will delist from the Nasdaq effective at Monday morning. The new symbol will be TUESQ and stock will be traded via OTC market place. I suggest not to sell now because same happened with J C Penney stock. They got delisted, price bottomed and it went from $0.11 to $0.34 in a couple of weeks.

TUES stock will hit the bottom Monday and will probably take a couple of weeks to bounce back to some acceptable levels when you can unload (if you want).