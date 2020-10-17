TTCF stock proves that all SPACs are not alike

One thing seems clear to me: If Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock is guilty of one thing, it’s being undervalued.

Readers will recall that earlier this month I said how FMCI is probably the safest SPAC so far, and Friday ticker change (from FMCI to TTCF) proved that I was right.

Don’t panic. Know what you own

And seems like owners of TTCF know what they own and they decided to stick with their choice for a long rung. And besides them, some other investors decided to join them on Friday when Tattooed Chef, plant-based food producer, scored another 4.4% on top of previous gains, closing the day at $25.13. This is slightly below its ATH of $27.20.

I think their products are going to be a big hit and will take the stock a lot higher than where it is today. But what I like the most about this company is the fact that they are not chasing the stock price, they are not pumping it with low quality non-news PR. They are growing organically, the same way their product is produced, with a lot of hard work and dedication.

Of course, if you want to invest in volatile, emerging companies, you had better be prepared to hold them for a couple of years. On the other side, a lot can go right or wrong in two years’ time. But that’s the way this game is played.