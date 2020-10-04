Trump bombarded his aides with death questions

Vanity Fair journalist Gabriel Sherman said via his Twitter account that in the first hours after Trump learned of his diagnosis, he literally bombarded his assistants with death questions.

Citing sources in the Republican camp, the journalist reports that Trump repeated the same question over and over again, clarifying whether he would die.

“Will I end up like Stan Chera? Yes?” Trump allegedly asked.

Conversations w Republicans close to WH over last 12 hours indicate it’s been far more dire than WH has said. Before being taken to Walter Reed, Trump kept asking aides, “Am I going out like Stan Chera? Am I?” (Chera was Trump’s NYC friend who died of Covid in April) — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

Stanley Chera is one of Trump’s closest friends, he passed away from the coronavirus.

According to Sherman, this behavior of the president suggests that his condition was much worse than the White House claims.

Trump is currently at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. According to the president’s attending physician Sean Conley, experts assess the state of health of the 74-year-old head of state with cautious optimism .