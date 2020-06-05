TOPS stock surges on hopes and expectations.

Shares of the Greek oil tanker company Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) are trying to reach $1 price for over 7 months (since November 11) now. There was one push towards this goal in January but TOPS stock was $0.05 short of reaching that goal.

Investors cooled off and price went down to $0.10. But there is new movement again and on Thursday we saw a 16% increase in TOPS stock value with another rally in after-hours trading.

With this surge a new wave of investors is coming for a quick buck or two. According to Robintrack, TOPS stock is now in top 25 most popular stock with Robin Hood traders.

This means that there is more volume and with more volume a higher price tag is very possible. The problem is that in cases like this one (when there is no good news, or any news for that matter), the only way to keep the momentum is to get more volume. Something like a pyramid scheme. As long as you have new investors the ROI is there. Once people exit the scheme the pyramid collapses.

Of course, I am not saying that Top Ships stock is a pyramid scheme, it is just a company with a nice set of assets (eleven vessels with an average age under years) but still somehow drowning in dept.

One of the youngest Tanker fleets in the world. TOPSHIP.org

At the end, my opinion is that Top Ships is working to build a modern tanker company but shareholders are the ones to pay the price of growth. Until big institutional investors come in TOPS stock will probably stay under a dollar. At the moment only 0.88% of the outstanding shares are controlled by institutional investors, Morgan Stanley holding most of these 0.88% with 1.6m shares.