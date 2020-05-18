Time for NYSE GS stock to rebound after Warren Buffett selloff?

After the sale of its stake in the airlines, it has now become known that the old fart Warren Buffett has also reduced its stake in large banks, specifically Goldman Sachs. Getting scared Mr. Buffett? What happened with – Never sell into panic?

Instead of using the fall in prices to get started in the spring, Warren Buffett decided to do the opposite and sold more shares. Not only the airlines have flown out of the depot of its holding company Berkshire Hathaway. As is now known, he parted with 10 million GS shares in the first quarter.

Overall, he sold a whopping 84 percent of his stocks at the investment bank. The 1.9 million shares remaining in the portfolio are still worth $ 330 million. Previously, Berkshire had Goldman shares worth nearly $ 2.8 billion. Other bank titles have also fallen out of favor with Buffett. He cut his stake in Wells Fargo by 15 percent and at the largest American bank, JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), “the Omaha Oracle” reduced his package by around three percent.

Bank stocks plunge

Apparently, the deep fall in bank stocks scared the investor. Goldman stocks lost around 15 percent in the first quarter. The annual loss is even 27 percent. Wells Fargo got even worse: the San Francisco-based institute’s stock lost half of its value in the first quarter alone. JPMorgan was also badly hit: shares fell 40 percent in the crisis.

At the general meeting at the beginning of May, the Berkshire chief merely announced that he had sold all of his airline shares in April. He had also bought shares in Delta and United in the first quarter. “That was a mistake,” he admitted. With the airline investments, Berkshire made nearly two billion dollars in losses, Buffett explained to its shareholders.

Oil stocks also flew out

As has now become known, Berkshire also separated from the insurance company Travelers (NYSE:TRV) and the third largest US oil producer Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) in the first three months of the year. Both holdings flew completely from the portfolio.

The investor legend used the price drop for acquisitions only to a very limited extent. Berkshire Hathaway is now involved in the Kroger supermarket chain. The shares are valued at $ 549.1 million. Buffett also joined biotechnology company Biogen for $ 192.4 million.

Vote of no confidence for GS stock?

The fact that Buffett has separated from banks, especially Goldman Sachs, is considered a vote of no confidence in the financial sector and the entire stock market. It was the multi-billionaire who saved the investment bank from collapse in the 2008 financial crisis. Buffett then invested $ 5 billion in preference shares of the institute. He was also given options that entitled him to buy additional $ 5 billion in stock at $ 115 per share.

Now, the withdrawal from banking exposure could be an indication that Buffett doesn’t trust the recent stock market recovery and may even fear another slump.

On the other side, who is pulling the strings in Berkshire Hathaway nowadays? Mr. Buffett is acting like a lost sheep in the woods. Buying loads of stocks, then selling same stocks a month later (with a loss), then selling oil stocks when they are about to rebound…something is fishy here.