 Tiffany & Co stock will “drop to $75″if deal falls through. – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Tiffany & Co stock will “drop to $75″if deal falls through.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 2, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Here is why Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)stock surged today.

NYSE

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fighting for liquidity as shares at standstill

NYSE

This is why Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock price is going up.

What a free fall that was just an hour ago. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)stock lost 10% in a moment after a news of a no-deal with LVMH saw the light of the day.

Just when everybody thought that TIF shares bounced back from its March lows, here we go again. According to WWD “The board of the luxury giant met in Paris specifically to discuss the proposed deal amid a deteriorating situation”. The reason for this meeting was a TIF-LVMH $16 BLN acquisition.

On the other side, maybe this is just a good opportunity to buy shares at this price because the WWD article said that LVMH is expressing concern about $TIF ability to cover debt covenants -” concern about virus and social unrest “. So far concerns only, no decision.

But, I would stay from TIF shares, not just now, but also for the rest of the year. 2020 is definitely not a year to invest in luxury.

According to Will Meade (Former PM at Goldman Sachs) “if deal falls through (TIF)will drop to $75”. Also, I am sure that TIF stocks will go further down on Wednesday morning because there will be lot of scared investors.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Here is why Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)stock surged today.

NYSE

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fighting for liquidity as shares at standstill

NYSE

This is why Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock price is going up.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén