Tiffany & Co stock will “drop to $75″if deal falls through.

What a free fall that was just an hour ago. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)stock lost 10% in a moment after a news of a no-deal with LVMH saw the light of the day.

Just when everybody thought that TIF shares bounced back from its March lows, here we go again. According to WWD “The board of the luxury giant met in Paris specifically to discuss the proposed deal amid a deteriorating situation”. The reason for this meeting was a TIF-LVMH $16 BLN acquisition.

On the other side, maybe this is just a good opportunity to buy shares at this price because the WWD article said that LVMH is expressing concern about $TIF ability to cover debt covenants -” concern about virus and social unrest “. So far concerns only, no decision.

But, I would stay from TIF shares, not just now, but also for the rest of the year. 2020 is definitely not a year to invest in luxury.

According to Will Meade (Former PM at Goldman Sachs) “if deal falls through (TIF)will drop to $75”. Also, I am sure that TIF stocks will go further down on Wednesday morning because there will be lot of scared investors.