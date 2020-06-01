 This is why Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock price is going up. – Idaho Reporter

NYSE, Retail

This is why Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock price is going up.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 1, 2020 0 Comments

Looks like Dollar General (NYSE:DG) knows no limits as it had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Furthermore, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General Corp stocks have seen a tremendous growth over the past 12 months and a DG shares also went 30% up from its March lows.

It is expected that that DG stock will remain a valuable asset for many hedge funds as well as private investors.

Institutional investors hold a whooping 95.53% of DG shares, which is by far the biggest ownership percentage than any other discount store company.

Robert K. Reed

