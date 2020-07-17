This European country gives you citizenship if you buy an apartment.

Seems like the crisis is hitting hard some of the European countries.

The company “Adriatic Marinas” from Tivat, Montenegro started selling apartments in the complex called “Boka Place”, a new part of the luxury nautical nautical-tourist resort Porto Montenegro, although construction will begin only at the end of the year.

The advertisement states that in addition to the purchased apartments and business premises, foreign buyers will also receive Montenegrin citizenship free of charge.

The Government recently included the “Boka Place” project on the “List of priority projects in the field of tourism”, which gives investors a number of administrative and fiscal benefits for the implementation of these projects, and one of them is the opportunity for those who invest their money in these projects. Montenegrin passport.

“Be a part of this extraordinary nation through the CBI program. This scheme is open to all foreigners who fulfill a pre-defined obligation to the state and provides you with a unique opportunity to obtain a Montenegrin passport after investing – donate to a special government fund or buy real estate. It is a legacy and a benefit to your family. “Montenegrin passport allows you to move freely in 123 countries around the world, including the Schengen area, and with the planned entry of Montenegro into the EU by 2025, as a passport owner then you will have a number of additional benefits,” reads the brochure for “Boka Place” which Porto Montenegro’s sales department has recently started distributing to interested clients around the world.

144 housing units are available in the Boka Place for the CBI program and the smallest apartment costs EUR 197.000