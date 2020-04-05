There’s one risky investment doing well: gold.

It’s a mistake to think of gold as a barometer of global wealth. Sure, when people get rich they like to buy more gold jewelry. But global wealth is collapsing now, and yet gold is near all-time highs. So there must be another explanation.

Last week gold traded above $1,630 per ounce, coming within spitting distance of the all-time highs made March 7. It’s pulled back now to about $1,618. But still — what other investment other than pharma stocks and selected tech stocks can you point to that’s so near all-time highs?

Amazingly, just a 45 days ago, S&P 500 was trading at about $3,370 . From there, stocks have fallen 30% to their bear-market lows of December 2018, while gold has risen as much as 25% since December 2018.

The bull case for gold still holds, and I would be a buyer of any pullback. I think it’s highly likely that gold will be at new all-time highs within the next several weeks.

If that happens, it will be great for your portfolio. But you have to be careful what you wish for. The force driving gold is the prospect of inflation. So if gold breaks new all-time highs, the bad news is that it will be a scary signal of inflation to come.

It’s also a mistake to think of gold as a panic asset — something that people hoard because they think the world is going to come to an end, and gold will be the only thing left of any value at all. The real panic asset is cash, not gold. When things get scary enough, people will sell their gold to get it. So now with stocks back to the same levels as Dec 2018 lows, there must be another explanation for why gold is near all-time highs.

As Sherlock Holmes said, when you rule out the impossible, whatever’s left — however improbable — must be the solution. Thus: inflation.

I admit that seems improbable. Yet it is the answer. Gold is a way to preserve the value of your dollars in the case of inflation.