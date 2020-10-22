The sun is shining bright on JinkoSolar stock, but everything is priced in already

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a Chinese solar equipment manufacturer listed on the NYSE. The company has an annual capacity of 20 GW for silicon wafers, 11 GW of solar cells, and 25 GW for solar module assembly across 7 production facilities (JinkoSolar). The company is the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer and shipped 14.2 GW of solar modules in 2019.

The company’s stock has been in the limelight lately due to its meteoric 176% rally in 2020, despite the toll the pandemic has taken on the global economy. The stock is currently trading at $66.

Business model

The company operates an asset-light-manufacturing business model. It outsources the manufacture of the PV cell, the most expensive component of a solar module. It makes up the extra cost by being less leveraged and achieving massive economies of scale in module assembly and silicon wafer production.

Recent developments and prospects

On Monday, the company announced that it had secured a deal to supply nearly 204 MW of solar modules for one of Europe’s biggest solar projects to be constructed in Greece.

At the company’s Q2 earnings call, the company reported revenues of $1.2 billion on shipments of 4.4 GW, up nearly 22% YoY from the same quarter last year. Despite shipment growth in Q2, revenues and gross profits flatlined compared to Q1 this year due to a lower average selling price of the modules. (SeekingAlpha)

At the earnings call, CEO Kangpin Chen made some very bullish statements on the prospects of the solar industry. He said, “The overall recovery in the overseas markets remains supportive with some regions experiencing surprising growth in the mid and long-term.”

Meanwhile, “China’s PV installation capacity has entered into a period of steady growth momentum, which increases the probability of accelerated growth over the next five years,” Chen predicted.

“Solar energy has become one of the most cost-efficient power sources around the world, and we expect new technology in energy storage to usher in a new era of rapid development for the sector.”

“In the next five years, average annual installations in the Chinese market will most likely reach 60 gigawatts.” (Motley Fool)

The company also recently announced a home and industrial battery storage system in an attempt to offer a more complete solution to customers. The battery is based on the increasingly popular Lithium-Iron-Phosphate(LFP) technology which is cheaper than Li-ion and more suited to residential and industrial usage. They are available in 8 KW and 19.2 KW capacities and are stackable up to 28.8 KW and 38.4 KW. (SPW)

Conclusion

Despite its recent rally, the JinkoSolar stock is reasonably priced as the company has shown a history of continuously and sustainably scaling production to meet the ever-growing demand for solar equipment, especially in China, which is one of the biggest energy consumers in the world.

With growing climate awareness and the politicization of climate change, solar energy could be one of the biggest parts of the energy sector in the years to come, thus making JinkoSolar an attractive investment.