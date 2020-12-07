The HCAC Stock Merger With Canoo Closes Soon, Pushing It Higher

Hennessy Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) will close its merger deal with Canoo, an electric vehicle maker, on Dec. 21. HCAC stock has risen more than 30% during AH on Friday and pre-market session on Monday.

In a SEC filling, reviewed by Idaho Reporter, a notice is given that a special meeting in lieu of the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on December 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, via live webcast. The special meeting will be completely virtual. You will need the 12-digit meeting control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the special meeting.

Hennessy Capital recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the special meeting to ensure you are logged in when the special meeting starts.

What equity stake will current Hennessy Capital stockholders and Canoo equity holders have in New Canoo?

It is anticipated that, upon the completion of the Business Combination, the ownership of New Canoo will be as follows:

• current Canoo equity holders will own 175,000,000 shares of New Canoo Common Stock (excluding any PIPE Shares), representing approximately 71.5% of the total shares outstanding;

• the PIPE Investors will own 32,325,000 shares of New Canoo Common Stock, representing approximately 13.2% of the total shares outstanding; and

• the current Hennessy Capital stockholders will own 37,307,189 shares of New Canoo Common Stock (excluding any PIPE Shares), representing approximately 15.3% of the total shares outstanding.