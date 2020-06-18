The Blues Brothers director joins Genius Brands (GNUS)

On June 18, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) announced the addition of John Landis to the production team behind its new children’s animated series, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.

John Landis is best known as a director of The Blues Brothers (1980), An American Werewolf in London (1981), Trading Places (1983), Three Amigos (1986), Coming to America (1988) and Beverly Hills Cop III (1994), and for directing Michael Jackson’s music videos for “Thriller” (1983) and “Black or White” (1991).

Landis will direct Schwarzenegger, who lends his voice to the starring role of the action-adventure comedy series co-created by Stan Lee as one of his final projects. He also serves as co-producer, along with China’s Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Co-creator of Deadpool, Fabian Nicieza has developed the series, with scripting by Steven Banks (SpongeBob SquarePants).

“When one has a property of this magnitude, we will quickly pursue development of a live-action feature spin-off as we work to maximize the value of the brand,” said Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “Today’s announcement reflects a core element of our strategy for Genius Brands and Kartoon Channel!–recruiting the industry’s top proven and emerging talent to ensure that we are steadily building a content offering that is second to none. We believe that this approach, in combination with our excellent distribution deals and licensing agreements, is a pathway for Genius Brands to drive strong revenue and create long-term shareholder value.”

“I am honored to work with Andy and Arnold for the first time in bringing Stan’s vision to life with this action-packed series infused with comedy and heart,” commented John Landis.

Genius Brands (GNUS) stock price is one of the most popular and also one of the most volatile stocks in June, with many ups and downs. GNUS stock is down under $3 on Thursday in the first hour of the trading day.