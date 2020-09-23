Tesla (TSLA) shares need to drown before going 10-fold again

In order to get the rally of 2020 magnitude again, Tesla (TSLA) shares need to go down for the time being. Of course, many people will lose their hard earned money, but you need to know that more than 75% of investors lose their money.

First it was the disappointment about the lack of sensations on the Battery Day, now there are new problems. The Bloomberg reports that Tesla has been hit by a complete network failure and Tesla drivers cannot connect to the vehicle via the mobile app.

@Model3UKOwners Hi there. Wondering if anyone else having issues with the Tesla app today. Mine has stopped working. Deleted and reinstalled. Now won’t even load! Thanks — Alf Bowers (@ab51alf) September 23, 2020

In addition, Tesla is messing with the Trump administration. Tesla has to pay tariffs of 25 percent on computers and displays that are installed in Model 3. With this in mind, it’s best to wait on the sidelines and to learn to read the charts.

And the waiting game comes to my mind as well.