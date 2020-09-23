 Tesla (TSLA) shares need to drown before going 10-fold again – Idaho Reporter

Automotive, Markets

Tesla (TSLA) shares need to drown before going 10-fold again

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 23, 2020 0 Comments

In order to get the rally of 2020 magnitude again, Tesla (TSLA) shares need to go down for the time being. Of course, many people will lose their hard earned money, but you need to know that more than 75% of investors lose their money.

First it was the disappointment about the lack of sensations on the Battery Day, now there are new problems. The Bloomberg reports that Tesla has been hit by a complete network failure and Tesla drivers cannot connect to the vehicle via the mobile app.

In addition, Tesla is messing with the Trump administration. Tesla has to pay tariffs of 25 percent on computers and displays that are installed in Model 3. With this in mind, it’s best to wait on the sidelines and to learn to read the charts.

And the waiting game comes to my mind as well.

Robert K. Reed

