Tesla (TSLA) reportedly going Xpeng (XPEV) route and moving forward with Huami (HMI) Smartwatch as a key.

It seems Tesla will soon have an official smartwatch. But the development will not be independent – it will be released as part of a joint project between Tesla (TSLA) and Huami (NYSE:HMI). The teaser of the device was published online by the well known car enthusiast and prior to this Huami Technology founder and CEO Huang Wang shared the news via his Weibo account. He shared the official announcement of the public smartwatch, and also stated that the date of the new product release is September 15 .

Huami Technology has previously reached a cooperation deal with Xiaopeng (XPEV) Motors in June 2019 to connect its Amazfit brand smart wearable devices on Xiaopeng Motors P7. Based on the built-in NFC function of its bracelet and watch, it realizes functions such as unlocking, locking and vehicle starting of the P7 door.

Huami previously partnered with another U.S. company, Amazon, to offer official support for Alexa on the wrist.

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) stock is hovering around $12,00 since the start of this year. Tesla (TSLA) shares had a rough September so far, losing more than $100 per share and Xpev was affected by a EV stock selloff following successful IPO.