Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2020 report: delivers profit and crushes expectations

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the third quarter of 2020 moments after market closed on Wednesday.

I am pasting in this post the most important details from the financial results and shareholders letter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the California EV maker reported Adjusted EPS of $0.76, and record revenue of $8.77 billion for Q3 2020, exceeding Wall Street’s average estimate.

After Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) trading officially closed on October 21, 2020, the company released its Shareholder Letter before its Q3 2020 Earnings Call, which will be hosted today at 5:30 pm Eastern Time.

Highlights

All time record $8.77 Billion in revenue for Q3 2020

All time record deliveries in Q3 2020, totaling 139,300 units globally

All time record production numbers in Q3 2020, totaling 145,036 units

Tesla Q3 Operating Margin 9.2% vs 4.1% In Same Quarter. Last Year

Earnings per share (adjusted): 76 cents vs 57 cents