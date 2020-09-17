Tesla (TSLA) Hong Kong outsold all other companies in August with 912 deliveries.

Tesla (TSLA) announced through its official Weibo acount that according to the latest vehicle registration data released by the Hong Kong Transport Department, Tesla has registered 912 vehicles in August 2020, making it the most popular car brand in Hong Kong.

At the same time, Model 3 has also become the highest-selling passenger model in the region, surpassing both fuel and electric passenger cars from other producers. In August 2019 Model 3 was delivered for the first time in Hong Kong.

Since the first Supercharger was made available to Model S owners back in 2014, Tesla’s charging network has increased to a total of 137 Superchargers throughout the city in 26 locations.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) stock is going back to where it was (price wise) after 5 for 1 split, and it was trading $441 on Wednesday.