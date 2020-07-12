Tesla (TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin not in the clear until September 3rd.

Share price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is running wild since March low ($361) and one stock was last sold for $1,544 on Friday afternoon. But not everything is peachy with first Tesla factory in Europe near Berlin.

According to local media 373 environmental objections have been received by concerned citizens. The complete environmental approval for the construction is still pending. Tesla has cleared part of the area at its own risk and is preparing to build it. Critics fear that the factory will have negative consequences for the environment. Until September 3rd, citizens can still raise new objections to changes to the application for approval. The spokesman for the citizens’ initiative “Against Gigafactory Grünheide”, Frank Gersdorf said: “The whole project has a wrong location: water protection area, drinking water protection area, landscape protection area – in the midst of a previously intact nature.”

The U.S. e-car manufacturer Tesla initially expects up to 10,500 employees to work in shifts for its planned first factory in Europe near Berlin. According to information from industry circles, between 3,000 and 3,500 employees are to work in one shift, with three shifts per day. The company is currently still looking for specialists. In Tesla’s application for environmental approval, different information is given on the number of employees per shift. There is also talk of up to 12,000 direct jobs, including a number of apprenticeships.