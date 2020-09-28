Tesla Model Y production in China to begin in Q1 2021: VP of Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) VP for External Affairs Grace Tao Lin revealed in an interview at the Shanghai Pudong Auto Show today that Tesla is accelerating localization. Regarding the concern about whether Tesla will continue to optimize costs and reduce prices, Tao Lin said that Tesla has now produced all Model 3 models in China, and the production of Model Y will commence in Q1 2021.

She also revealed, “We are also recruiting a large number of R&D, design, software and hardware personnel in China. On the one hand, we must be closer to the consumer needs of the Chinese people, and on the other hand, we must make good use of domestic R&D and design capabilities to make R&D more suitable for China.”

Tesla currently sells Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and CYBERTRUCK pickup trucks in China, but all of them are imported from the United States except for Model 3.