Tesla boss Musk comes to Germany to talk to Curevac. CVAC stock holders need to pay attention.

Elon Musk has announced a visit to Germany where he is about to talk to one of his “side projects”. He wants to hold talks about a collaboration with the corona vaccine company Curevac (CVAC) and see that everything is going well at the Grünheide plant.

“Tesla (TSLA) is building RNA microfactories as a side project for Curevac and possibly others,” said Musk. Because of this and because of the factory “I’m on my way to Germany this week”. Tesla initially did not give any details such as the locations and times of the travel stations.

Btw is Tesla is working on building the RNA factories with CureVac? What's the progress on that? https://t.co/q3xOP7JobJ — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 30, 2020

The U.S. EV manufacturer plans to produce around 500,000 vehicles a year in Grünheide from next summer , with around 12,000 jobs planned for this. The complete environmental approval for the project by the state of Brandenburg is still pending, so Tesla is building on the site at its own risk .

