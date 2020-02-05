Ten-year-old girl in India stoned and buried alive after being raped.

In the Indian state of Rajasthan, a ten-year-old girl was buried alive after being raped and stoned. It is reported by The Times of India.

According to the police, she left home at about 9:30pm to buy chocolate in a nearby store. On the way to the store, several young people attacked her. They lured a child into an abandoned house and raped her. The girl was stoned on the head with stones, and then they tried to bury her while she was unconscious.

The victim was found at about 10:30pm unconscious, blood was flowing from her head. Police say one of the attackers, a 21-year-old unemployed local, has already been arrested. Currently, the child is in a hospital in serious condition.

In June 2018, India was named the most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and slave labor. In India, cases of acid dousing are not uncommon; female genital mutilation, child marriage, and physical abuse are common practice.