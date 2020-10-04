Tattooed Chef (FMCI) products now available at Target.

In a hot market FMCI stock is getting hotter each day.

Last week more than 65% of FMCI stock holders called in to approve the date extension to consummate a business combination with Tattooed Chef from September 30, 2020 to October 30, 2020.

Tattooed Chef is one of the best known companies in plant-based food business in the U.S.

Tattooed Chef Net sales were $67.9 million in the first 6 months of 2020, which is a 104% increase compared to $33.3 million in 2019.

$FMCI Tattooed Chef is now selling products at Target. Confirmed in Target stores of myrtle beach, Houston, Denver, Orlando, Albuquerque. Likely others. This is new. pic.twitter.com/2puyT41oqi — Tyler (@Ty_Dy_) October 4, 2020

And now one news that will make all the FMCI stock holders happy. Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) started selling Tattooed Chef products in all of their stores and online. This will push the 4th quarter numbers well above the prior year period.

$FMCI Nice little Sunday surprise. Tattooed Chef online and in-store at Target 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/YGFA7L6JTM — Dotcom 2020 (@dotcom2020s) October 4, 2020

But it is too soon to tell if FMCI stock will be able to break its previous all-time high of $28.64. Furthermore, the deal between the two companies has not yet fully closed.