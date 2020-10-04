 Tattooed Chef (FMCI) products now available at Target. – Idaho Reporter

Tattooed Chef (FMCI) products now available at Target.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on October 4, 2020

In a hot market FMCI stock is getting hotter each day.

Last week more than 65% of FMCI stock holders called in to approve the date extension to consummate a business combination with Tattooed Chef from September 30, 2020 to October 30, 2020.

Tattooed Chef is one of the best known companies in plant-based food business in the U.S.

Tattooed Chef Net sales were $67.9 million in the first 6 months of 2020, which is a 104% increase compared to $33.3 million in 2019.

And now one news that will make all the FMCI stock holders happy. Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) started selling Tattooed Chef products in all of their stores and online. This will push the 4th quarter numbers well above the prior year period.

But it is too soon to tell if FMCI stock will be able to break its previous all-time high of $28.64. Furthermore, the deal between the two companies has not yet fully closed.

