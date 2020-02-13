Syria’s parliament recognises the Armenian Genocide

The Syrian parliament recognized the murder of up to 1.5 million of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. It is reported by AFP.

It is noted that the resolution was adopted amid worsening relations with Turkey, as well as clashes with the Turkish military in northwestern Syria.

Earlier it was reported that the Turkish army sent additional armored vehicles to Syria, including the M60 tanks.

The Syrian army has stepped up action against militants in the northwest province of Idlib, where the last armed opposition groups and those whom Damascus considers terrorists are concentrated in January, despite a ceasefire initiated by Russia and Turkey. As a result of the offensive, government forces managed to take over almost half of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

The Armenian Genocide is the systematic destruction of ethnic Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during and after the First World War. According to various sources, as a result of those events, 800 thousand to 1.5 million Armenians died. The authorities of Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Uruguay and Russia recognize the genocide. In some countries, including France and Switzerland, the denial of genocide is prosecuted. In 2019, the US House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide. In response, the Turkish leadership announced its readiness to recognize the extermination of Indians in the United States as genocide.