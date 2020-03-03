Syria shoots down the drone signed by Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likes to sign killer drones and one of those drones is shot down by the Syrian army. The corresponding photo appeared on Steele M.’s Twitter account.

The fragments of the Turkish drone are visible on the published frames, on which you can distinguish the identification mark of the Turkish Air Force and the signature of Erdogan. Next is a photo: the Turkish president signs an UAV.

Turkish President hand signs a Turkish military drone before it deployment and the Syrian Arab Army air defence forces promptly shoots it down! #Syria #Syrianarmy🇸🇾please feel free to follow for daily Syrian Arab Army updates 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/py4dYaPYJy — Steele M (@SteeleSyAA) March 3, 2020

On March 2, the Turkish military first used a “swarm of drones” tactics in Syria to combat the Syrian government forces backed by Russia. The military novelty proved the technological capabilities of Turkey on the battlefield and allowed to take control of a couple of strategic points.

On March 1, the Syrian military destroyed a Turkish drone. At the same time, Turkey backed militants celebrated the fall of the drone thinking it was Russian or Syrian drone and posted a video online bragging with the spoils of war and chanting “Takbir Allahu Akbar”.

Twist of events.. The airplane that was shoot this morning over Saraqib was Turkish Air Force TAI Anka-S, armed combat drone. Syrian Air Defence claims the downing. Rebels celebrate. Syira these days. pic.twitter.com/wGtPMV8XMl — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) March 1, 2020