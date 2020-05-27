Stocks Rise, as Dow Jones(INDEXDJX:DJI) takes over 500 points

For the past six weeks, the U.S. stock rally has confounded skeptics and demoralized bears. Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) stock index gave doubters more reason for pause.

Not even unrest in the Asia, or reports of tension between China and India, have rattled investors.

The leading Dow Jones index is above the 25,000 point mark and going up (25,548.27) as the closing time approaches. The technology exchange Nasdaq, which had recently gone very well, has even fallen into the red in midday, but recovered slightly in the late trading hours.

Wednesday’s strength came from the producers and energy sectors, while Goldman Sachs and American Express were the biggest gainers among the Dow components. J.P. Morgan gained $5.55, or 5.79%, to finish at $101.37 a share, while MMM stock added 6.07, or 3.99%, to close at 158.15.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed on May 27, 2020

Company Performance Today 3M (NYSE:MMM) +6.07 (3.99%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) +6.91 (7.33%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +1.38 (0.44%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) +4.79 (3.31%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +5.01 (4.27%) Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX) +0.60 (0.64%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) +1.12 (2.50%) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) +0.64 (1.39%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) +0.58 (0.48%) Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) +1.03 (2.66%) ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) +0.33 (0.72%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) +0.81 (1.92%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +13.60 (6.94%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +5.09 (2.10%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) +3.78 (3.10%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +1.22 (1.96%) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) +0.33 (0.23%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) +5.55 (5.79%) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) +2.91 (1.57%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) +0.29 (0.38%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.24 (0.13%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) +3.28 (3.40%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) −0.080 (0.21%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +1.86 (1.66%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) +3.46 (3.35%) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) +2.21 (3.43%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) +8.91 (3.02%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +0.84 (1.55%) Visa (NYSE:V) −0.40 (0.21%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) −1.38 (1.11%)

As we can see in this Dow Jones Industrial Average Index chart, 3 out of 30 companies ended in red while 27 companies went up today.