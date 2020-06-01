State Street Corp grew its stake in NYSE:SAIC, NYSE:UNM, NASDAQ:GNTX and NYSE:CW

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) grew its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.02% of Science Applications International worth $130,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Furthermore, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.43% of Unum Group worth $165,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Another stock on State Street Corps list is of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) and they grew its stake by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $144,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.74% of Curtiss-Wright worth $144,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.