Spartan Motors to change name into The Shyft Group and its ticker symbol from SPAR to SHYF

Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) announced its corporate name change to The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) , following the divestiture of its Emergency Response (ER) business. As part of the name change, the Company has released a new company logo and has launched a new corporate website .

“For 45 years, the Company has gone to market as Spartan. This new chapter has been well contemplated, it’s aligned with our long-term growth strategy, and it’s one we’re incredibly proud of,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. “After the divestment of the ER business unit, we went through a months-long process to select the new brand. The Shyft Group represents the pivot in market-focus and the corresponding forward momentum we’ve garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets. As our new name signals, The Shyft Group is nimble, aggressive, and here to win.”

From now on the Company will trade stocks under the NASDAQ ticker symbol “SHYF”, effective today.

While The Shyft Group will serve as the overarching corporate parent company to the organization’s go-to-market brands, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing (formerly Spartan’s contract manufacturing business) will continue to serve customers under their existing brand names.

“I am incredibly proud of our heritage and excited for the possibilities for the new brand. I’d like to extend a thank you to the leadership team and to the Board for their contributions in The Shyft Group’s name selection process,” said Adams. “Together, we selected a brand that represents our intent to be a fast-paced, responsive, and ever-evolving organization. Leveraging market analysis and deep customer insights to drive relevant innovations, we are committed to dramatically impact the way goods and services are delivered today, tomorrow, and into the future.”

NASDAQ:SPAR stock closed at $17.08 on Friday, lets see how will this affect the share price on Monday.