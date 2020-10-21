SPAQ Stock is a perfect opportunity for a Contrarian investor.

SPAQ stock bleeding has continued on Monday and seems like Tuesday is not bringing anything good. Pre-market shares are in red again.

Bag holders are asking the World-Is this going to stop before it is too late?

Well, as I said two days ago, there is only one thing for sure when it comes to Spartan Energy Acquisition shares-It won’t go below $10.

And if the shares are not expected to go below $10 it seems like the best time to invest in SPAQ is right now.

We all know that Mr.Buffett said he was buying shares in the company at a deep discount, and the discount is DEEP with this one.

Contrarian investor takes the stage. Who is contrarian investor? It is a guy that you read about in the newspapers. You know, the guy that predicts events before they hit the news. Not the guy that posts TSLA vs Fisker memes, like the guy below.

The thing that is strange about Fisker (SPAQ) stock is that even though Fisker said how they already sold 2022 production, the shares keep going down. On the other side, companies like Nikola (NKLA) are still no where to sell their future production but they are in green as of lately.

And one of the reasons why SPAQ is red this week might be connected with the fact that small time investors are nervous, left without cash in their accounts to cover more losses or just scared to wait one more week. Are you one of those investors?

According to Holdings Channel, SPAQ stocks are mostly in the hands of the institutional owners, and they are in this boat since June 30, so this may reassure you a little bit. Who knows, SPAQ might turn green once ticker changes to NYSE:FSK.