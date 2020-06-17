 Southwest reports lower cash-burn rate. – Idaho Reporter

LUV

Southwest reports lower cash-burn rate.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) today issued an Investor Update in a form of SEC filing that was reviewed by Idaho Reporter.

Southwest reports that expected cash-burn rate – a closely watched number that paints an image into how much cash an airline is spending to keep operations without a profit-will be lower than expected in Q2.

The Company now estimates its average daily core cash burn to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million in second quarter 2020, with an estimated average daily core cash burn of approximately $20 million in June 2020.

Southwest Airlines

This compares favorably with the Southwest’s previous estimate of average daily core cash burn of approximately $25 million in second quarter 2020, and the low-$20 million range in June 2020, primarily due to modest improvements in revenue estimates in second quarter 2020.

The Company currently estimates approximately 24 months of liquidity and according to Southwest:”The Company also has adjusted debt to average invested capital (leverage) of 49 percent and is the only U.S. airline with an investment-grade rating by all three rating agencies.”

LVU stock price is slightly up on Tuesday and Wednesday, however ahead of the Company is a rocky road to recovery.

