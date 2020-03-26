Southwest flight attendant from Reno:”You will never see this again, not one human being in the whole airport”

The sudden collapse of air travel industry caused by coronavirus bans and customer fears is having a severe impact on airport cash flows. One of these airports is a Reno Airport.

A video of Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) surfaced on Twitter showing a ghost town.

Source: Twitter.com/Max916

According to this Southwest flight attendant the whole airport is empty, in his own words-“Prepare yourself, you will never see this again. Every single slot machine turned off, in Reno, Nevada. Not one machine on, not one human being in the freaky airport. Coronavirus…”

According to the Points Guy the Reno airport has 240 slot machines that bring in $1.1 million a year.