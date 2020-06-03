SOLO stock surges on USA expansion and chatter.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) seem to be going back up after months of sleeping. At the begining of March SOLO stock lost more than half of its value, but the time has come to regain all losses and then some.

Why is SOLO stock going up?

Electrameccanica is a a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and their main market should be USA. On May 29, CEO Paul Rivera , gave a sort of an update,when he said that they are looking for a property in Arizona, Colorado and Florida for their USA expansion.

On this news SOLO shares slowly started going up and made a significant jump on Wednesday. One SOLO share is up 11.86% an is trading around $1.32. As I am writing this article a new information came through. According to some chatter on Reddit and Twitter, it looks like the Company will publish a press release on June 5th. The topic of this announcement is assembly line in USA and according to this same source, Electrameccanica is “excited to release” new information. Which means that there will be positive news on Friday. But only if this “source” is telling the truth.

This can bring SOLO stock price over $2 and who knows, maybe even higher. Is this just another TESLA competitor that will go down or is SOLO a good venture that will make you a significant ROI?

I will let you ponder on that.

P.S. I hope that in that press release they will say how they will drop that incredibly ugly single-occupant-3-wheel design.