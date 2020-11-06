ElectraMeccanica vs Arcimoto (FUV):Which stock is a better buy

ElectraMeccanica and Arcimoto are two new auto companies that produce single and double-seater EVs for urban mobility. The companies believe that their products hold huge promise in the future due to convenience, pricing, and better market-fit for the millennial lifestyle.

Sounds boring, but which stock, SOLO or FUV, is a better buy?

Background

ElectraMeccanica is a Canadian EV company that was founded in 2015 with the vision of disrupting urban mobility. The company was listed in 2018 after raising $10 million from investors. The company raised another $20 million from institutional investors earlier this year. Since the global reveal of its SOLO model, the company has received significant interest and got billions in pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica has a market cap of $241 million.

Arcimoto is an Oregon-based company founded in 2007. The company offers two-seater three-wheeled vehicles. The company went public in September 2017 after raising $19 million. The company also raised $16.5 million this year. The company has over 4000 pre-orders. Arcimoto has a market cap of $196 million.

Business Model

Both companies believe that independent motoring is the future of urban mobility. The company believes that smaller vehicles will be more convenient to drive, park, charge, and overall be a much cheaper and appealing proposition to millennia, especially in heavily congested cities.

In 2019, ElectraMeccanica inaugurated its first production site in Chongqing, China, and commenced production of their SOLO single-seater vehicle this August. With a top speed of 80 mph, a range of 100 miles, and a charge time of under 3 hours, the SOLO should cover average motoring requirements. The SOLO starts at just $18500 dollars. The company is also in the process of putting its two-seater Tofino model into production soon.

ArciMoto’s flagship vehicle is the FUV. The company is currently working with experts for expanding its manufacturing capability to 50000 vehicles per year over the next 2 years. The FUV has a top speed of 75mph and a range of 102 miles. The company is currently manufacturing just 2 models a day and has delivered about 200 FUV’s so far. The FUV retails for about $18000. The company is focused on selling special-versions of the FUV for commercial uses, Rapid Responder, and last-mile delivery, the Deliverator, and where their product is much cheaper and economical than conventional vehicles. The company expects to put these models in production by end of this year.

Financial Performance

ElectraMeccanica has received more than 23000 pre-orders for its SOLO vehicle and more than 41000 pre-orders for its Tofino two-seater. Although we are yet to see how many of these will translate into actual deliveries, it is very impressive for an unusual product. The notional value of the pre-orders corresponds to $2B+ in sales. The company reported a net loss of CAD12 million in Q2 and cash reserves of $51 million. The company expects deliveries to commence in late-November/early December.

ArciMoto currently has about $75 million worth of pre-orders and expect sales to pick up as the work-from-home trend subsides. The company expects to breakeven after scaling production to 3000-5000 units. To achieve this, the company wants to focus on its commercial-focused products as they are cheaper to make and a higher margin. The company has partnered with DHL for directly shipping the vehicle to customers across the US. This will help the company save on sales and retail network and use resources to scale production.

Conclusion

While both companies are operating in a unique and niche market, where price competition is generally lower than the general consumer car market, we are still yet to understand the true demand and mass-appeal of their products and the company’s abilities to scale production and reach profitability.

As I said, both companies are boring and long term success is a big question mark.