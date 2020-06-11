Should you buy APT stock right now? Here is what you need to know

The coronavirus story is far from finished. Seems like the governments of the world are thinking about putting back some safety measures, such as mandatory face masks. This is where Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN: APT) stock comes in. With a strong demand ahead the shares of APT stock are set for another rally. Being one of the few stocks that jumped up on Thursday (biggest red day for SPX since March) gives me enough confidence that this is a safe bet for the rest of June.

Alpha Pro Tech (APT) also doubled volume on Thursday and it gained another 3% in afterhours.

According to ChartMill APT has a better Debt to Equity ratio than 82% of its industry peers.

APT has at least another 20% upside with cases going up, high margin PPE, government paying non-discounted price, no commissions and Made in USA.

Of course do your DD before playing with your hard earned cash.