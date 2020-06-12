 Should we ignore SPCB stock AH rally? – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Should we ignore SPCB stock AH rally?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 12, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NASDAQ

YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know

NASDAQ

Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ: JFIN)stock plummeted on bad Q1 results

NASDAQ

Why WAFU stock is up 400%?

On Thursday many stocks went down in one of the biggest falls for Wall Street. Almost all stocks (with the exception of SSFT) were down and dirty including SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock.

In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 2,340,100 shares changing hands which is below the average. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.34 or -15.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.56 Million. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is an increase of 300% from the starting price in January.

But after the the ring and in pre-market on Friday, SPCB stock is up almost 23%.

I searched everything and did not manage to find a reasoning for this price increase besides speculation and hope. If you invested in January you are in a big plus but getting in now is a pure speculation.

With such a low volume everything is possible but have in mind that Supercom got its last contract on June 4 , when they secured a 5-year contract with the national government of Latvia. Following this contract shares went up more than 100% so this is already priced in.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NASDAQ

YRCW stock surging on Twitter chatter. What you need to know

NASDAQ

Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ: JFIN)stock plummeted on bad Q1 results

NASDAQ

Why WAFU stock is up 400%?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén