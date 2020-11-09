Should investors sell Plug Power stock now?

The Plug Power shares reached its previous all-time high on October 8 at $19.02 .

It was the prelude to stronger sales as the stock was under sustained selling pressure through the end of the month. At its low, the price fell to $ 13.69 by October 30.

Here, however, the 50-day average stopped the bears. In November, the bulls broke the downtrend from the all-time high and started a new rise. It is extremely steep and led to a new all-time high of $19.10 on Friday.

Since the rise above the old all-time high was anything but significant, the bulls are called upon to continue the rally in the new week so that there is no medium-term double top at this level. An interesting target would be the round $20 mark.

However, if buyers fail to push Plug Power shares to new all-time highs, the steep upward trend will break and the share could initially drop to the $16.00 area and then again to its 50-day average. This has risen to $14.57 in the past few days. Just below that, the August 19 high supports at $14.35.