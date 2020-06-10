SFC Energy (ETR: F3C) stock might be the next hydrogen blockbuster

After a massive rally for NKLA stock investors are searching for another company in hydrogen niche that could have a massive increase in price. One of the players in this niche comes from Germany and is listed under ETR:F3C ticker. At the beginning of the week, the hot stock was able to score a new order with investors.

After 12% run on Wednesday morning analysts are expecting a good week for SFC Energy (ETR: F3C) shares.

The company has received a large-volume call for hydrogen fuel cells. This order is part of the framework agreement between SFC Energy and adKor, the company said. The contract value is estimated at over 2.5 million euros.

Hydrogen and fuel cells are the new black

‘Germany is undergoing a major rethinking process towards a sustainable energy supply. The recently adopted economic stimulus package of the Federal Government (10 billion euros) is an impressive proof of this. As a pioneer of fuel cell technology, we are pleased not only to be able to support this process but also to shape it with our many years of experience. Hydrogen and fuel cells are key technologies here, which make clean energy storable and transportable, but can also be used in a decentralized manner tailored to the requirements of the user. In the future we are also thinking about the use of green hydrogen,’ says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy.