Serbia is the first country to approve both Pfizer and Russian made COVID-19 vaccines.

Yesterday we learned that the British drug regulator has granted emergency approval for Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine. On the same day the American company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) submitted the necessary documentation for the registration of their corona vaccine in Serbia, according to local media.

This was agreed at the meeting of the representatives of those companies on Tuesday with the Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar. Serbian drug regulator could approve Pfizer vaccine in seven days after receiving the vaccines. The documentation from Great Britain, which approved the use of that vaccine yesterday, would play a big role in approval. Of course, it will be registered if it meets all the criteria. Thus, Serbia would be among the first few countries in the world to carry out vaccination.

The Serbian Agency for Drugs and Medical Devices (ALIMS) is also waiting for the Russian made vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” which will arrive today or tomorrow. This means that both vaccines could get a license for use practically at the same time, and the immunization of health workers could start in two weeks.

State Secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek said that the state will try to procure as many different vaccines as possible so that citizens can choose.

But E.U. is not happy about British vaccine approval. “I recommend that EU member states do not repeat the process in the same way,” -said Peter Liese, an EU legislator from Germany. Both The United Kingdom and Serbia are not a part of European Union.