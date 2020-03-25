Senator Pat Toomey: $1,000 checks will arrive in 2 weeks.

If you are wondering when are those $1,000 ($1,200 per adult and $500 per child) checks coming your way, the answer seems to be very soon. How soon?

According to U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, check should arrive in a “couple of weeks”.

This was reported by Reuters reporter in DC, David Shepardson.

Toomey confirms $25 billion for airline loans, $4 billion for cargo loans and $17 billion for national security loans — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) March 25, 2020

Shepardson added that-“Toomey says the $15 minimum wage requirement is not in the final bill”