Senator Pat Toomey: $1,000 checks will arrive in 2 weeks.

If you are wondering when are those $1,000 ($1,200 per adult and $500 per child) checks coming your way, the answer seems to be very soon. How soon?

According to U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, check should arrive in a “couple of weeks”.

This was reported by Reuters reporter in DC, David Shepardson.

Shepardson added that-“Toomey says the $15 minimum wage requirement is not in the final bill”

