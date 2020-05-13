Selloff Leaves Dow (INDEXDJX: DJI)Down 500 Points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) lost 516 points to finish Wednesday at 23,247.97, a bumpy day on Wall Street came to an anemic finish.

Market News at Glance:

Bear Roars: Stocks end the day sharply lower.

Ugly Forecast: Shitty virus is still here and masses are scared

Storm Weathered: Trump says we should open up, calls out”so-called rich guys”

Stone-cold sober: Fed chief warns downturn may be long

A major selloff swept across the market Wednesday, leaving most sectors in the red.

Traders continued to show concern over the broader economy ahead of a busy month of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 516 points, for its lowest close this month. The broader indexes were hit harder as well. Nasdaq and Dax included.

Still, some people saw signs of optimism. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the days would grow rosier from here on out. “The good news is that the worst appears to be behind us.,” Farley said in an interview with PHILADELPHIA (CBS).

The bad news, seems like investors do not read CBS Philly.

These 30 stocks make indexdjx dji. Here is how they performed on Wednesday.

Company Performance Today 3M* (NYSE:MMM) −5.40 (3.82%) American Express (NYSE:AXP) −5.11 (6.15%) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) −3.76 (1.21%) Boeing (NYSE:BA) −3.72 (2.97%) Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) −0.52 (0.50%) Chevron Corp(NYSE:CVX) −2.40 (2.63%) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) −1.27 (2.94%) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) −0.88 (1.96%) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) −1.64 (1.57%) Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) −1.44 (4.26%) ExxonMobil* (NYSE:XOM) −2.19 (4.96%) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) −2.18 (5.38%) Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) −5.47 (3.09%) The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) −2.80 (1.20%) IBM (NYSE:IBM) −4.53 (3.77%) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) −0.65 (1.11%) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) −0.060 (0.041%) JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) −2.97 (3.41%) McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) −3.72 (2.11%) Merck (NYSE:MRK) +0.74 (0.96%) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) −2.76 (1.51%) Nike (NYSE:NKE) −2.24 (2.54%) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) −0.31 (0.83%) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) −0.71 (0.62%) Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) −4.06 (4.32%) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) −2.62 (4.62%) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) −10.50 (3.64%) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) −0.61 (1.10%) Visa (NYSE:V) −2.08 (1.16%) Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) −0.070 (0.057%)

As you can see 29 stocks (out of 30) ended up in red on Wednesday. What a slaughterhouse for INDEXDJX DJI it was.