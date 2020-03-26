Salesforce CEO to employees:No lay offs in the next 3 months

Department of Labour shocked (if anyone can be shocked anymore) with the report on initial job claims today. RSM US LLP Chief Economist, Joseph Brusuelas, said that these numbers (Jobless claims to 3.283 million) shows” the unemployment rate in the April employment report will increase from 3.5% to roughly 5.75%“.

On a positive side, Salesforce CEO said yesterday that they won’t be cutting employees over the next 90 days months no matter what.

Salesforce is pledging to its workforce Ohana not to conduct any significant lay offs over the next 90 days. We will continue to pay our hourly workers while our offices are closed. We encourage our Ohana to pay their own personal hourly workers like housekeepers & dog walkers. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

Benioff uses the Hawaiian word “ohana,” to refer to Salesforce employees, showing them he cares for them. Ohana means “family”.

In an opinionpiece published in NYT 5 months ago, Benioff said – “as a capitalist, I believe it’s time to say out loud what we all know to be true: Capitalism, as we know it, is dead.” and then he added that “a new capitalism must include a tax system that generates the resources we need and includes higher taxes on the wealthiest among us”.