Sadly, you will probably lose money on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) stock

Aurora Cannabis Share (nyse:acb) is going down, again. Stock opened lower and lost 10% in the first 2 hours on NYSE. That was a good prediction on my side. On May 18, ACB stock peaked at $17.10 and from there on, things started to go tits up. The bulls in the Aurora Cannabis share have shown a clear sign of strength. But seems like bears are stronger. I hope you didn’t fall directly into this trap called Aurora Cannabis.

The moving averages : 30-day line (bullish) | 100-day line (bearish) | 200-day line (bearish) |

How will Aurora Cannabis develop after the Corona crisis? Is your money safe in this stock?

In the words of Keith Speights:”No psychic skills were needed to predict that Aurora’s stock couldn’t continue to soar”.

I concur.