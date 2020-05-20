 Sadly, you will probably lose money on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) stock – Idaho Reporter

NYSE

Sadly, you will probably lose money on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) stock

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 20, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NYSE

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock can only go up after Q1 results

NYSE

Will Olin Corporation [OLN] Stock recover after Senior Notes

NYSE

Kohl’s CEO: We are evolving our strategies to ensure our relevance

Aurora Cannabis Share (nyse:acb) is going down, again. Stock opened lower and lost 10% in the first 2 hours on NYSE. That was a good prediction on my side. On May 18, ACB stock peaked at $17.10 and from there on, things started to go tits up. The bulls in the Aurora Cannabis share have shown a clear sign of strength. But seems like bears are stronger. I hope you didn’t fall directly into this trap called Aurora Cannabis.

The moving averages : 30-day line (bullish) | 100-day line (bearish) | 200-day line (bearish) |

How will Aurora Cannabis develop after the Corona crisis? Is your money safe in this stock?

In the words of Keith Speights:”No psychic skills were needed to predict that Aurora’s stock couldn’t continue to soar”.

I concur.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NYSE

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock can only go up after Q1 results

NYSE

Will Olin Corporation [OLN] Stock recover after Senior Notes

NYSE

Kohl’s CEO: We are evolving our strategies to ensure our relevance

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén