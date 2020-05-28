SABR stock is actually doing great.

All travel stock have been on a decline for the last 3 and a half months, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) being one of them. Some stocks recovered and some plummeted even more. Others, like SABR still have a lot to go before they reach pre-coronavirus price levels.

On February 21st one SABR share was available for $21.00 while it costs only $8.18 today. That is almost only one third of a price. But the thing is, SABRE stock price is doing better than it should be doing.

Lets take a look at the chart submitted today via SEC filing.

The year-over-year decline in SABR key volume metrics

“In April and May month-to-date, our bookings have remained severely depressed. We have seen modest initial signs of recovery, but our gross air bookings remain down approximately 90% year-over-year. Our net air bookings in April and May month-to-date remain negative due to cancellations.”-said SABRE Corp in a statement.

Negative bookings even in May? That is a sobering fact. Some of the OTAs like Booking.com and Expedia reported positive movements in April/May while SABRE still have more cancelled bookings than new ones?

If I was investor with a bunch of SABR stocks in my hands I would pray hard to see some positive results.