Roku Inc (ROKU)to be acquired soon?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 16, 2020

Tuesday was a positive day for all Roku Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) shareholders because the stock price went up more than 8% and is trading around $117 2:51pm EDT. Year to date ROKU stock did not perform very well since it lost almost 20%.

But the rumor has it that there might be something spectacular around the corner. Something that could push ROKU shares to all time high.

According to one of the finest Wall Street analysts and former PM at Goldman Sachs:

Somebody must know $ROKU is going to get acquired

Will Meade

This might be the case, but a person commented under this tweet saying:

Or they are just gambling like the rest of us

Mike Kyrilis

Another person added:

Just watched the volume double since this tweet … people will blindly buy anything these days

@NotAnAlgo

Well, no one knows if something is rolling behind the hill, but one thing is certain. Twitter has become a major force that drives the value of shares.

