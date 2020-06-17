Robin Hooders discover OPHC stock but “this is a selling opportunity”

Previously on Robin Hood traders Season 1 we saw a huge interest in bankrupt companies, Chinese finance companies and now, on Season 3 there is a surge of interest in small banks shares.

One of the most popular shares on Wednesday is OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) stock which is up for grabs at $3.79, after the stock price went up a massive 60% early in the trading day.

OPHC is still not among the most popular stocks on Robin Hood but the the number of holders investing is skyrocketing. But not everyone is excited about this opportunity.

Robin Hooders discover small banks ?



check out $CARV and $OPHC



my bank specialist friend assures me these banks suck and this is a selling / short opportunity of a lifetime



looks like its out of $HTZ $CHK $JFIN and into small banks

for the crazies — Gin Lane Securities (@GinSecurities) June 17, 2020

Average volume for OPHC is just around 207K but the number is 15 times higher already on Wednesday with 3,5m shares trading hands.