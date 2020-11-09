RIP online shopping and working stocks (AMZN, JMIA,ETSY,SHOP, ZOOM)

The day that all stock holders of Amazon (AMZN), Etsy, Jumia (JMIA) and Shopify (SHOP) feared of, finally came.

The coronavirus vaccine news pushed an entire sector of online shopping in deep red on Monday, ZOOM joined the party.

The corona losers in recent months have just recovered rapidly. Meanwhile, stay-at-home shares are falling significantly.

Shares of several e-commerce and internet retail names are trading lower following positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Pfizer. A successful vaccine could lead to a faster reopening of physical stores, which could weigh on e-commerce.$CHWY $EBAY $JD $JMIA $OSTK — Nick's channel (@Nicksnews12) November 9, 2020

Oil prices exploded by almost ten percent. The buyers’ calculation: the economy will run better without corona pollution and people will be traveling more with cars and airplanes again. In the bond markets, on the other hand, prices fell and the price of gold, which is valued as a safe haven, also fell.

The Zoom stock is currently trading around 16 percent in the red and has slipped below the 50-day line at $ 467.26. If this sharp price minus remains after the stock market has closed today, then the technical picture of Zoom would already be damaged and an extension of the correction towards the 100-day line at $ 364.65 is to be expected. Buying the Zoom shares is neither technically nor fundamentally advisable.

No company is benefiting more from the spread of Covid-19 than the online retailer Amazon . At the moment, one share of the Jeff Bezos company costs $ 3,223.30, at the outbreak of the pandemic in February it was 1,870.68 and at the all-time high on September 2, 2020, $ 3,552.25 (currently AMZN shares are minus 2.65 percent) .