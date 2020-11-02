RIDE vs GPV: This EV stock will give you a better ROI

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) is a new EV company stock that wants to focus on the pickup truck market, which is one of the most popular consumer vehicles in the US. The recently listed company has the tall order of scaling production and bringing products to market over the short span of the next two years, whilst facing stiff competition from the likes of Tesla, Rivian, and now GM, who recently launched the all-electric Hummer.

GreenPower Motor Co. (GPV) is a Canadian based EV company stock that focuses on the less crowded commercial EV space. The company is focused on offering low-cost and basic commercial and public EV’s.

Background

Lordstown Motors was founded by CEO Steve Burns. The company was spun-off from OEM manufacturer Workhorse Motors to manufacture EVs. Earlier this year, Lordstown Motors completed a reverse-merger with DiamondPeak Holdings, which is a SPAC and is now listed on the NASDAQ under the RIDE ticker. The company has a strategic partnership with GM, who is also on the Board of Directors and a minority shareholder in the company.

GreenPower Motor Co. was founded in 2007 in Vancouver, Canada. The company’s flagship products are electric buses aimed at commercial and public sector customers. Over time, the company has diversified into commercial electric vans and cargo vehicles. The company’s USP is extreme running and maintenance cost savings over gasoline vehicles of the same class.

Business Model

Lordstown Motors is aiming to capture market share in the EV pickup space. The company has licensed the intellectual property for its Endurance pickup from Workhorse Motors, who also owns 10% in Lordstown. The company will be building the Endurance at an old GM Motors plant in Ohio. The company acquired the plant from GM last year for an undisclosed amount, however, GM loaned the company $40 million for the acquisition. The company expects the Endurance to retail for $52000, and already have a backlog of 40000 orders. The company might also be given production of Workhorse’s Electric delivery truck, which is a candidate for USPS’s $6.3 billion electrification program. The company expects to incur capital expenditure of $450 million to prepare its 6.2 million square feet plant for EV production, which shouldn’t be a problem as it has raised $675 million from its listing. The company wants to focus more on the commercial fleet market as it has lesser overheads compared to the only consumer market.

GreenPower Motor Co. is operating in a rather uncrowded part of the EV sector. While we have seen new names come up in the heavy vehicle segment such as Nikola and Hyliion, we haven’t heard much about EV companies focused on mass-transit and public use. GreenPower is a master of minimizing its cost of doing business. It offers simple products that have excellent market-fit, they use off-the-shelf parts to reduce costs and have assembled most products at its own plant in California, and outsources assembly to contractors of the rest. The company also saves on sales and marketing overheads by selling through major retailers. While this asset-light strategy has helped the company avoid the carnage faced by other EV companies, the flipside is that its products don’t stand out in any way and are based on a very easy to copy business model. Earlier this year, the company raised $35 million and got itself listed on the NASDAQ. The company’s competitive advantage is that large EV companies like Tesla can’t justify R&D expenses on such low volume markets due to high opportunity costs and low incremental revenue.

Financial Performance

Given that Lordstown is an early-stage company, revenues are still at least a year away. The company has an order backlog of about $1.4 billion. The company recently published some rather ambitious production and revenue targets. Lordstown expects to commence deliveries by late 2021, and expects revenues of $118 million on deliveries of 2000 vehicles in 2021, and revenues of $1.69 billion on deliveries of 31600 vehicles. The company expects EBITDA of -$115 million in 2021 followed by $10 million in 2022 and $298 million in 2023.

GreenPower has delivered about 68 EV’s in the last FY and has a standing backlog of about 100 EVs. According to Bloomberg, the total market for EV buses in 2020 is 1600, making GreenPower’s market share to about 10%. Hence, with the expected market size to be 50000 for EV Vans and 5000 for EV buses by 2025, the company should be able to sell at least 5500 vehicles, about 80x current sales if it just holds on to its 10% market share. Hence, if the company can continue to make the 30% gross margins that it does today, it should be able to deliver significant shareholder value.

Conclusion

Investors should go with GreenPower as it is targeting a market with lower competition and higher margins compared to Lordstown, which first faces huge production challenges and also operates in a very competitive environment.