Redmi Note 8 is the World’s second best-selling model, Xiaomi stock hits $HKD25.4 on Thursday

According to Chinese media, Xiaomi (01810-HK) Redmi Note 8 series became the world’s second-selling smartphone model in the first half of 2020. Xiaomi’s share price soared, reaching a high of 25.4 Hong Kong dollars in the afternoon with a transaction value of HK$3.788 billion.

The Redmi brand announced that the global sales of Redmi Note series mobile phones exceeded 140 million units; the Note 8 series alone has so far exceeded 40 million global sales. Research organization Omdia pointed out that the entire Redmi Note 8 series is the world’s second best-selling smartphone model in the first half of 2020 and the best-selling Chinese mobile phone series. Lu Weibing, vice president of Xiaomi and general manager of the Redmi brand, revealed that the new Redmi Note 9 series will soon be ushered in.

According to recent market research by Canalys’s ranking of mobile phone shipments in the Chinese market for the third quarter, Xiaomi’s performance is particularly impressive. In the third quarter, Xiaomi surpassed Apple with a market share of 12.6% and ranked fourth, with shipments of 10.5 million units, an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year. Among the top five manufacturers, only Xiaomi showed a contrarian growth.