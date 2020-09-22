Radiologists compared NNOX to Theranos, short sellers compared it to Nikola

When a report compares your company with Theranos you know the sh**t has hit the fan and stock is going down.

In the latest short-attack report, this time by Muddy Waters Research, NNOX stock is attacked. Actually Nano-X Imaging Ltd company is compared to Theranos.

We interviewed 5 radiologists who were familiar with NNOX’s claims. Not a single one expressed credulity of NNOX. They explained why in detail. Without any prompting, 4 compared $NNOX to Theranos MuddyWatersReasearch

It is not the biggest report we have seen in our life but here are the points worth thinking about:

MWR compared NNOX to Nikola rolling their truck down the hill:”NNOX almost certainly used somebody else’s chest images to try to make its ARC machine look real.” Again comparison to NKLA:”Nikola gave a bunch of stock away to GM. Nanox issued options for 1.2 million shares at $2.21 per share (worth ~$32.1 million) to the president of SK Telecom after SK Telecom happened to invest in NNOX.” And the Theranos style scam story is here as well:”We interviewed five radiologists who were familiar with NNOX’s claims. Not a single one expressed credulity of NNOX. Four of the radiologists – without any prompting – compared NNOX to Theranos. “

Well, I do not know if NNOX has real products or not, but one thing is for sure. NNOX stock price is going down today.

Muddy Waters CIO previously said that Tesla will go bankrupt.