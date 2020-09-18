Qiagen (QGEN) is now taking over, this will make stock owners happy.

For a few months Thermo Fisher Scientific wanted to takeover shares of diagnostics specialist Qiagen (QGEN) . The planned billion-dollar takeover, however, failed due to a lack of approval from Qiagen shareholders. Now the former takeover target strikes back and acquires the remaining shares in the American NeuMoDx.

Qiagen is putting $ 248 million on the table for the remaining 80% of Ann Arbor based NeuMoDx. In 2018, Qiagen acquired a minority stake in the company and thus secured an option to purchase the remaining shares.

With the takeover, Qiagen is completing its portfolio of automated molecular test solutions based on proven PCR technology. “NeuMoDx has developed a unique platform that has proven its inestimable value in the coronavirus pandemic,” explains Qiagen CEO Thierry Bernard. “Labs want compact systems with true random access, fast turnaround time, full automation and comprehensive menus. The full integration of the NeuMoDx systems will allow QIAGEN to address laboratory needs in almost any setting for molecular diagnostics. We are excited to be able to build on NeuMoDx’s success and will jointly work on expanding our product portfolio and global distribution.”

QGEN stock price is up 50% on a year to date basis with a $11 billion market cap.