Plug Power stock could be 10 bagger

Plug Power stock went up rapidly recently, with at times even touching $25.49 price tag. This means that Plug Power has a valuation of over $10 billion.

Plug Power took advantage of the opportunity and earned over $ 800 million by issuing new shares. On that news PLUG shares lost $3 but it is on a way to recover all losses.

What the future holds?

The interest in hydrogen in industry continues to grow. Since the EU Commission is planning the strictest emission regulations of all time from 2025, there is no getting around green hydrogen. Porsche boss Oliver Blume is also convinced of this. In a new interview with Auto-Motor-Sport he affirmed the goal that by 2025, “around 50 percent of our vehicles will be fully or partially electrified.”

In addition to the battery electric car, he is also “expressly in favor of hydrogen as a fuel”. The green hydrogen could be produced where “sustainable energy is available in excess.”

BMW boss Oliver Zipse has already called for the expansion of the hydrogen filling station infrastructure for cars and trucks.

“The starting shot could be given as early as 2021,” writes the Handelsblatt . Partnerships with other countries should pave the way for a sufficient supply of green hydrogen. The German Ministry of Economics is working “at full speed” on building partnerships with other EU countries.

Plug Power is also testing out Europe, as stated in the latest quarterly report. They are not only relying on expansion in the USA, but are also open to further partnerships in Europe. Since it was added to the 2030 depot in August 2019, the hydrogen hot-stock plug power has increased tenfold.

What is recommended now?

Recent insider sales (board of directors) at prices of over $11 per share with a total value of over $110 million make one sit up and take notice, because that shows that one considers the price of the share and the company valuation pretty high right now.

If you have a massive profit, you should think about selling. But if you entered recently this can turn into 10 bagger in 2021. It is all the waiting game.