Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) market cap drops by $12 billion after stock losses 6% .

Reports after the U.S. stock market closes on Friday usually give no good indication. This is also the case in the past trading week: The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has to put up with a big damper on the Ibrance study program (Palbociclib). In after-hours trading, PFE stock price went down more than 6%.

Pfizer released an update to the PALLAS phase 3 clinical trial. The Americans said that treatment of breast cancer with the drug in combination with endocrine therapy is unlikely to be effective. “We are disappointed with this result,” said Chris Boshoff, Pfizer’s Oncology Development Director.

Big study, big disappointment

“PALLAS is a large study with many subgroups and we are actively collaborating to determine if there are patients who may benefit from adjuvant treatment with the palbociclib combination,” said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “Since its initial approval in 2015, IBRANCE has helped change the treatment landscape for people with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. We are grateful to all patients, health care providers and our academic partners who have devoted so much to make this important study possible.”

According to Pfizer, Ibrance is approved in 95 countries. In the first quarter of 2020, the cancer drug contributed $ 1.25 billion in sales, making it by far the most important product in this segment.

The disappointment is weighing on Pfizer’s share price. In after-hours trading in the US, the large pharmaceutical value lost 6 percent. This reduced the company’s market capitalization by approximately $ 12 billion.

In my eyes, pharmaceutical companies are a big disappointment in 2020. A lot of talk and no walk.